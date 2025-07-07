DWWA judge profile: Emily Brighton MW

Emily Brighton MW is a judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Emily Brighton MW is the head of technical for the UK importer North South Wines, specialising in wine quality evaluation across a global portfolio.

Emily’s passion for wine began whilst reading Law at Bristol University, where she joined the wine society and discovered blind tasting.

She embarked on the MW programme having won the Derouet Jameson scholarship for her WSET Diploma results in 2018. Becoming the current youngest female MW, and, with dual-citizenship, the first Latvian MW.

Emily joined DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2024.

