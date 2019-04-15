DWWA Judge profile: Diana Rollan

Diana Rollan is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Diana Rollan

Diana Rollan is originally from Spain and began her career in Madrid, at Lavinia Wine Shop, before moving to London in 2007.

She worked at Hakkasan Group, as UK Head of Wine, managing the wine buying and training side for the group.

Diana has recently taken on a new role as Group Head of Beverage for D&D London group, with a focus predominantly on the purchasing of core beverage categories for the existing D&D group of restaurants in the UK, while managing and leading product innovation and quality-focused approach to the lists at the group’s 35 restaurants and hotels.

She gained the WSET Diploma in 2014 and became WSET Certified Educator in Wine, Spirits and Sake.

Follow Diana on Twitter @dianarollan