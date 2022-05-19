DWWA judge profile: Dilyan Kolev

Dilyan Kolev is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Dilyan Kolev

Dilyan Kolev is a hospitality and wine industry professional with expertise on the development, trends, issues and ambitions of the producers and wines from the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

Born in Ruse, the biggest Bulgarian city on the river Danube, he was raised with the culture of assisting in his small family vineyard, overlooking the river. From a young age, he helped with the grape picking, winemaking and rakia distilling every autumn.

After graduating in International Tourism, he moved to UK in 2005. He built a career in hospitality, reaching the level of Michelin star restaurant manager. He also undertook the WSET Advanced qualification and various wine and spirits trainings before switching to the wine trade for good 8 years ago.

Nowadays Dilyan is a partner at a specialist importer company, The Old Cellar. You will find him working with Balkan producers to discover interesting new wines and spirits to introduce to the UK market, organising tasting events and wine dinners or helping customers to build a successful drinks list.