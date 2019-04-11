DWWA judge profile: Emanuel Pesqueira

Emanuel Pesqueira is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Emanuel Pesqueira

Emanuel Pesqueira is a highly-experienced management professional with extensive expertise in food, beverage, and hospitality services.

He has held various management and Sommelier roles. These have included being the Food and Beverage Manager at The Oxford and Cambridge Club and Head Sommelier & Maître D’hôtel in the Milestone Hotel, Kensington where he was honoured with the Red Carnation Hotel Collection Sommelier of the Year Award in 2013.

Since 2019, Emanuel has worked in his current role of Food and Beverage Operations Manager at Crowne Plaza Albert Embankment. He played an integral role in the launch and opening of new hotel and now manages all facilities, financial, food, beverage, and hospitality operations across premises.

He joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.