DWWA judge profile: Frank Roeder MW

Frank Roeder MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Frank Roeder MW

Since 1990 Frank Roeder MW has run his own wine business; he founded the wine merchant VIF in Germany, a franchising system with 7 different outlets throughout Germany.

In 2009, he became Germany’s 3rd Master of Wine.

Besides his business he is a well-known judge in several wine tasting competitions and he is engaged in the education activities of the Institute of Masters of Wine.

His favourite grape is Riesling, of course, especially those from the Saar and Mosel, where Roeder lives.

Follow Frank on Twitter: @VIFWein