DWWA judge profile: Dawn Davies MW

Dawn Davies MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)



Dawn Davies MW

Dawn Davies MW is Head Buyer at Speciality Drinks, after spending nine years working for Selfridges as the company’s Wine and Spirit Buyer.

She previously worked as Head Sommelier, and then Restaurant Manager, at The Ledbury restaurant in Notting Hill, and as Sommelier at the Square Restaurant in Mayfair, both in London. Before that, she was Head Sommelier at Boxwood Café (Gordon Ramsay) and Zuma.

Dawn was first a DWWA judge in 2008.