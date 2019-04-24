DWWA judge profile: Erik Simonics

Erik Simonics is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Erik Simonics

Erik Simonics was born and raised in Slovakia. He moved to London in 2010 and started his sommelier career at Gordon Ramsay at Claridge’s, followed by French fine dining restaurant Orrery. In 2012 he moved to the one of the most iconic hotels in London, the Savoy, where he spent 4 years.

Erik was also looking after the wine programme at the newly opened La Dame de Pic at Four Seasons Ten Trinity Square, the restaurant of one of the most famous chefs in the world, Anne Sophie Pic. He is currently the Head Sommelier at Annabel’s private members club in Mayfair.

He gained BA (Hons) degree in Hospitality Management at University of West London in 2015 and also successfully passed WSET Level 3, CSM Certified Sommelier and Sake Sommelier course by SSA. In 2013 he was Sommelier of the year in Slovakia. He also won the Wine Bar War of Chile in 2015 and South African Sommelier Cup in 2016. In 2016, he finished as Semi Finalist at the Castle European Young Sommelier Cup.