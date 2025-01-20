Nadia Williamson
Experienced buyer, having held roles managing buying categories for Majestic and currently at M&S. Based in the UK.
Experienced master of wine and wine buying consultant. Based in the UK.
Italian Wine Buyer at SWIG. Based in the UK.
International winemaker and consultant. Based in the UK.
Global wine industry veteran based in Santa Monica, California. Based in the US.
Acknowledged wine trade professional now working across the industry in a consulting role. Based in the UK.
Portfolio Director at Armit Wines and president & founder of the UK Sommelier Academy. Based in the UK.
Owner of restaurant and importer specialising in the wines of the Loire valley since early 1980’s. Based in the UK.
Master Sommelier and Educator. Based in the UK.
Director at Liquid Talent Ltd. Based in Hungary.
Experienced wine buyer and educator helping to develop the South American wine industry. Based in Brazil.
The world’s leading authority on the wines of India. Based in the UK.
Experienced buyer specializing in high end trade and retail. Based in the UK.
Australian wine writer, senior show judge and consultant. Based in Australia.
Wine Director at Barents Wine Collectors. Based in Latvia.
International Wine Consultant and Speaker. Based in the UK.
Trade wine buyer with French expertise. Based in the UK.
Industry-recognised master of wine, in the UK importer/distributor sector. Based in the UK.
Master of Wine who runs Little Farm Winery in the Similkameen Valley of British Columbia. Based in Canada.
Expert retail wine maker & buyer with specialism in wine blending in France, South Africa & South America. Based in the UK.
Author and educator on the wines of Spain. Based in the US.
Leading figure in Slovenian wine industry, eductor & owner of Belvin Wine School . Based in Slovenia.
Master of Wine and Wine Buyer specialising in Bordeaux, Burgundy and the Rhone. Based in the UK.
Over 35 years plus working in a wide range of roles within the wine world. Based in Italy.
Master of wine specializing in Bourgogne, Switzerland and Piedmont. Based in Switzerland.
Retired Michelin Star Chef and Restaurateur, now Wine Judge and Journalist. Based in the UK.
Commercially minded wine professional with over 15 years of industry experience. Based in the UK.