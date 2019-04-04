DWWA judge profile: Nicolas Clerc MS

Nicolas Clerc MS is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Nicolas Clerc MS

Nicolas Clerc MS has been working for Armit Wines as a Brand Ambassador and Key Accounts Manager since 2018.

Previously, he worked at Fields, Morris and Verdin as an account manager after working in the restaurant industry for 14 years.

He was restaurant group D&D London’s beverage manager from 2009 until February 2014, where he oversaw the running of Le Pont de la Tour’s restaurant and wine shop, as well as the wine lists at neighbouring restaurants The Blueprint Café, Cantina del Ponte and Butlers Wharf Chop House. In 2012, he added Fish Market, Old Bengal Bar, New Street Grill and New Street Wine Shop to his portfolio of restaurants.

Clerc started his career in 2000 in his native France at Michelin-starred restaurant La Barbacane in Carcassonne. Clerc was named UK Sommelier of the Year 2007, won Best Sommelier and Best Wine List at the Tatler Awards in 2010, he was awarded Champagne List of the Year at the 2011 Louis Roederer Wine List of the Year Awards, and passed his Master Sommelier exam in 2010.

Clerc is currently President of the sommelier arm of the Academy of Food and Wine Service UK and a board member at the Court of Master Sommelier Europe.

Clerc was first a DWWA judge in 2013.

