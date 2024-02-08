DWWA judge profile: Philip Rich

Philip Rich is a judge at the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Philip Rich

Philip Rich has more than 25 years’ experience as a wine retailer, educator, show judge and writer.

In 1996, Philip joined the van Haandels at The Prince of Wales and Stokehouse in Melbourne, where he was responsible for the wine buying, developing award-winning wine lists and sommelier training. Philip co-founded Melbourne’s Prince Wine Store and Bellota Wine Bar and wrote the monthly wine column for The Australian Financial Review Magazine for 17 years.

Philip has chaired various wine shows in Australia, including the James Halliday Chardonnay Challenge, Yarra Valley Wine Show, Margaret River Wine Show, Mornington Peninsula Wine Show and The Australian Pinot Noir Challenge.

In addition to tasting for the James Halliday Wine Companion, Philip is the chair for the Limestone Coast Wine Show and divides his time between helping look after France Soir’s 6000 bottle cellar, consulting work and conducting yearly consumer tours to Burgundy.

