DWWA judge profile: Nina Throsby

Nina Throsby is a new judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Nina Throsby

Nina Throsby is the group sommelier for Kailis Hospitality Group working to curate wine lists for The Shorehouse and Gibney.

Nina’s experience in seeing a wide range of wines for three very diverse lists coupled with formal training, means she believes that great wine can be found all around.

Nina is a currently studying with the Court of Master Sommeliers and has completed her Introductory and Certified levels and is actively studying for the Advanced exam. In her time she has cultivated an impressive list of achievements: 2023 WAGFG Sommelier of the Year, Best New Wine List in the Country 2024 for Gibney, Best Wine List in WA three years running, Best Sparkling List in Australia in 2022.

As a key member of the opening team at Gibney earlier this year, Nina has developed an extensive wine list of iconic Australian and international producers. Nina has a keen interest in the wine judging process, having judged at various shows in Australia.

Nina also holds degrees in Anthropology, Human Biology and a Master of Forensic Science from UWA.

