Decanter magazine April 2025: See what’s inside

It is in just such a situation that scoring can be helpful. Wine adventurers, who come across unfamiliar sparkling wines priced at the same level as Champagne, may be given the reassurance they need to buy after seeing a high score given by a taster or outlet they hold in high regard.

There’s no doubt that many consumers find wine scores useful – hence our use of them in Decanter. But some judges and critics score reluctantly, worrying that it reduces a complex liquid to a lowest common denominator, and keen to draw attention instead (or at least as well) to their more nuanced tasting notes. Read our deep dive into the subject, and then please do email in to share your view.

See what’s inside Decanter magazine April 2025

In focus

Return of the native Discover Italy’s lesser-known and revived local grape varieties, urges Raffaele Mosca

Discover Italy’s lesser-known and revived local grape varieties, urges Raffaele Mosca Chianti DOCG: 20 top picks Explore Chianti beyond ‘Classico’, with Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW

Explore Chianti beyond ‘Classico’, with Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW 30 vintages of an under-the-radar SuperTuscan Michaela Morris talks to Lamberto Frescobaldi about the birth and ongoing evolution of Luce

Michaela Morris talks to Lamberto Frescobaldi about the birth and ongoing evolution of Luce Prosecco Superiore: One man’s mission Jason Millar meets Diego Tomasi, director of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene consorzio

Jason Millar meets Diego Tomasi, director of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene consorzio Piedmont’s shifting focus White grapes are gaining popularity in northern Italy, writes David Way

White grapes are gaining popularity in northern Italy, writes David Way The art of the score What do wine critics really think about scoring wine, asks Cassandra Charlick

What do wine critics really think about scoring wine, asks Cassandra Charlick Regional profile: A different world Tom Hewson visits Champagne’s southern outpost, the Côte des Bar

Tom Hewson visits Champagne’s southern outpost, the Côte des Bar South Africa’s next generation Introducing six exciting young winemakers, chosen by Malu Lambert

Spirits

Distilled Spirits news

Spirits news Coming up rosas Millie Milliken charts the rise of rosa tequila

Food & travel

What to pair with Mexican cuisine Fiona Beckett’s tips on matching wine to Mexican food’s lively flavours

Fiona Beckett’s tips on matching wine to Mexican food’s lively flavours Travel: Italian winery restaurants Six fine-dining destinations among the vines, by Alessandra Piubello

Six fine-dining destinations among the vines, by Alessandra Piubello Travel: Where to drink wine in Verona Local wine folk tell Demet Güzey about eight great destinations

Learning

Books etc Sophie Thorpe recommends three tales of people ‘living the dream’

Sophie Thorpe recommends three tales of people ‘living the dream’ Wine wisdom Expert tips, and ‘The ethical drinker’ on bees and vines

Buying guide

Editors’ picks Decanter staff share highlights from their recent tastings

Decanter staff share highlights from their recent tastings Panel tasting: Bardolino Rosso A tasting of 54 wines reveals food-friendly options, to lightly chill

A tasting of 54 wines reveals food-friendly options, to lightly chill Panel tasting: Vermentino 2023: Tuscany vs Sardinia Which region is the best source of great Vermentino?

Which region is the best source of great Vermentino? Expert’s choice: Asti Filippo Bartolotta singles out 18 top drops from a region ripe for rediscovery

Filippo Bartolotta singles out 18 top drops from a region ripe for rediscovery Weekday wines Decanter’s in-house tasting team brings you 25 top picks, ready to drink and priced at £30 or less

Decanter’s in-house tasting team brings you 25 top picks, ready to drink and priced at £30 or less Weekend wines Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress

Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress DWWA 2024 highlights Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol’s ‘elegant and diverse’ medal-winning wines

Collecting & investing

Marketwatch Auction news and new releases; plus, is the market stabilising?

Regulars

Writing this month Meet four of the authors from this month’s Decanter

Meet four of the authors from this month’s Decanter Uncorked News, inspiration & more

News, inspiration & more Andrew Jefford’s column

Katherine Cole’s column

Guest column Tiziano Gaia wonders what the future holds for Barolo

Tiziano Gaia wonders what the future holds for Barolo The Last Drop Celebrity bottles, crisps and wine, and more…

Pick up a cut-price subscription to Decanter, wherever in the world you are

or

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking