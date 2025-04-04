Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year 2025 shortlist revealed

Images of wine, vintners and vineyards around the world are featured on the newly released shortlist for the Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year 2025 prize.

Breathtaking photos have become a hallmark of the competition, which is separated into three categories: People, Places and Produce. Winners from each category will go head-to-head as judges decide on an overall winner.

The competition is part of the World Food Photography Awards, sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini.

‘Photography holds a vital role in the world of wine, offering a powerful way to share the stories behind each bottle,’ said Pepa Chadwick, family ambassador at Chile’s Viña Errázuriz & Viña Seña.

‘Few things can truly capture the essence of wine like tasting it, but a photograph can transport people to the vineyard, the cellar, or the table where the experience unfolds.’

One of the images on the shortlist in this year’s awards is named Palmenti di Pietragalla, by Oscar Oliveras. Featured above, it is in the Places sub-category and shows ‘hobbit-like structures’ providing underground entrances to winemaking facilities in Pietragalla, Basilicata, Italy.

Another image on the shortlist for the same category shows a photo by Heather Daenitz of a California vineyard worker emerging in the morning mist, carrying a bin of newly-harvested Chardonnay grapes overhead.

Others images on the Places shortlist include the above shot by Luke Carver, featuring roe deer in the snowy grounds of Château Brown, and the photo below by Magdalena Garbacz, offering a bird’s-eye view of Tenuta Castello di Morcote wine estate on the shores of Lake Lugano in Switzerland.

These are just a few examples of the wine photos shortlisted in the Places category. It will be up to the panel of expert judges to decide on the prizes for each category, and name the overall winner.

Judges in the 2025 competition include Decanter’s art director, Patrick Grabham.

All shortlisted images for the Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year 2025 prize have been published as galleries via the World Food Photography Awards website.

Winners across all categories of the food photography competition, including the wine section, will be revealed on 20 May at an awards evening sponsored by Champagne Taittinger, organisers said.

Finalist images will be on display at a free exhibition at The Mall Galleries in London from 21 to 25 May. A selection of images will also be available for viewing at Fortnum & Mason on 2 June and at the Museum of the Home from 3 June to 7 September.

