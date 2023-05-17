Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year 2023 revealed

The French photographer captured his subject resting against the side of the vat after completing the arduous task.

‘This beautifully lit and framed image encapsulates the dedication, the sheer physical hard work involved in making wine – no glamour here,’ said Caroline Kenyon, the founder of the awards ceremony.

‘There’s so much character in the subject’s face – weary but triumphant, she knows it’s a tough job well done.’

Gaudillère had already won the ‘People’ sub-category of the Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year award for the image, named Girl After Emptying a Tank at the End of the Fermentation.

Spanish photographer Oscar Oliveras claimed the ‘Places’ award for Pommard Pruning, another image captured in Burgundy.

Adrian Chitty of the United States won the ‘Produce’ sub-category for The Eye, an intriguing shot that captures Chardonnay lees forming a striking pattern at the bottom of a stainless steel fermentation tank.

All three images were judged against one another, and Gaudillère was ultimately handed the grand prize.

He previously won the ‘People’ sub-category back in 2018, but this is the first time that he has been named Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year.

The award is part of the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year awards, which were announced at the BAFTA building in London last night.

The judges included food photographer David Loftus, Magui Chadwick of Errazuriz, Decanter’s art director Patrick Grabham, wine writer Joanna Simon, Champagne Taittinger president Vitalie Taittinger and wine writer Sophia Longhi.

The exhibition of the 2023 Finalists will be held at The Royal Photographic Society in Bristol from Saturday 20 May to Sunday 11 June.

