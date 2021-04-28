Wine Photographer of the Year 2021: the winners

A Grape View, by Spanish photographer Oscar Oliveras (pictured above), is the winning image in the Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year 2021, part of the Pink Lady Food Photography Awards. The image is of harvesting white grapes at Château des Ganfards, in Saussignac, France, with the grapes being unloaded into the tractor.

The wine category is split into three sections – Produce, Place and People. Oliveras won the ‘produce’ category, as well as being the overall winner.

The ‘people’ category was won by Victor Pugatschew, with Pressing the Pinot Noir, which was taken at the Hoddles Creek Estate in the Yarra Valley, Australia, pictured below.

The ‘place’ category was won by Lana Svitankova, from Ukraine, with The vanishing craft, which was taken at a winery in Porto.

‘The range and quality of images this year has been extraordinary,’ said Caroline Kenyon, founder and director of the awards.

‘They tell moving, beautiful, informative, entertaining food and drink stories of every kind from around the world – a world still gripped by the pandemic – and show us how food is the thread that connects us all.’

The winners were announced at a live streamed awards ceremony, on Tuesday 27th April, lead by television personality Fred Sirieix and streamed on YouTube.

For the first time, an exhibition of the 2021 finalists will be held at The Royal Photographic Society in Bristol later this year.

Decanter magazine’s art editor, Patrick Grabham, has helped judge the wine category for the past two years.

‘A good photograph needs a focal point, whether it is a sun-drenched dewdrop on a grape, the concentrated stare of a vineyard worker or a distant château amid a misty landscape. The viewer needs to be drawn into the image,’ said Grabham, when discussing judging last year.

‘Colour is another important element; whether vibrant or subdued, it can be used to create a mood. In the same way light can transform a subject by highlighting the focal point or creating contrasting shadows.’

‘A photograph should tell the whole story in a single frame.’

Wine Photographer of the Year 2021: the runners-up

People

The ‘people’ category second place went to Manja Wachsmuth, for Harvest, New Zealand below.

And third place went to Gilbert Bages for What heaven looks like, taken in Spain.

Produce

The ‘produce’ category second place went to Victor Pugatschew for Curled Chardonnay, Australia, below.

Third place went to Tono Balaguer, for Cellar worker hand cleaning the wine tank with gloves and sponge, Spain.

Place

The Places category second place went to Egle Berruti, Window with a view, Switzerland, below.

And third place went to Marina Spironetti for Inside the Cube, Italy.

See also: