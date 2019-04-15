DWWA judge profile: Richard Maltby

Richard Maltby is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2019.

Richard Maltby

Richard Maltby holds a degree in food technology and worked in the food industry for 15 years, a profession which cultivated a passion for wines.

This became a career when Richard joined Sainsbury’s in 2011 as technical manager for beers, wine and spirits, ensuring the quality, safety and legality of an own brand range which spans hundreds of production sites worldwide.

After quickly completing the WSET diploma Richard then took on a winemaking role, and is currently responsible for blending Sainsbury’s own brand wines from France, South Africa, South America, North America, Germany, and Eastern Europe. He has also gained practical winemaking experience through time spent in Piedmont, Southern Spain and California during harvest.