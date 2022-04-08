DWWA judge profile: Rebecca Gergely Ohayon

Rebecca Gergely Ohayon is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2022.

Rebecca Gergely Ohayon

Born in Paris, Rebecca’s career started in 2006 after graduating a Master’s degree in Economics from the Sorbonne. Before applying to jobs related to her studies, she followed her boyfriend (now husband) to California and applied for a few summer jobs including one at a French wine importer. Although she spent the first 25 years of her life in France, Rebecca had no prior knowledge about wine and had to travel over 5,500 miles to discover her lifetime passion, wine.

After spending two years in the US, she then returned to France and worked with a few French wineries as an export manager, before moving to London in 2011. There she first worked for an off-trade agent, a Burgundy specialist and then in 2012, she set up her own company, La Marchande, supplying French wines for premium UK on-trade audience. In 2018, Rebecca joined Enotria&Coe, revamping their French Wine selection in recruiting exceptional agencies in addition to fine wine buying.

Genuinely passionate with a great sense of humour, she is loves learning and discussing everything about wine.

Follow Rebecca on Twitter @lamarchandewine