DWWA judge profile: Pilar Cavero

Pilar Cavero is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Pilar Cavero

Pilar Cavero studied for her Sommelier Degree in Barcelona between 2010-2012. During those studies, she started working at the 1 Michelin starred Moo Restaurant in Barcelona.

This was followed by a 2 year stint at the 3 Michelin starred El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, which was Best Restaurant in the World 2013 and 2015.

Pilar has also worked at Lavinia Madrid, and was an iTQi jury member for three years.

In 2013 she was named Best Sommelier of Spain.

