DWWA judge profile: Nigel Wilkinson MS

Nigel Wilkinson MS is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Nigel Wilkinson MS DipWSET is the Brand Ambassador & Senior Wine Educator for Boutinot (vineyard owners and wine producers in England, France, Italy & South Africa).

Nigel became a Master Sommelier in 2005.

Before entering the wine trade, he was named ‘UK Young Wine Server of the Year’ and was also twice runner-up in the ‘UK Sommelier of the Year Competition’.

Nigel is regular judge for the Academy of Food & Wine Service UK based competitions, the Chaine des Rotisseurs and also the Decanter World Wine Awards.

Nigel has also worked during the harvest in wineries located in the Yarra Valley & Pipers River (Australia), Gevrey Chambertin (France) and East Sussex (England).

