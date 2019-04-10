DWWA judge profile: Nigel Wilkinson MS

Nigel Wilkinson MS is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).
Nigel Wilkinson MS
Nigel Wilkinson MS DipWSET is the Brand Ambassador & Senior Wine Educator for Boutinot (vineyard owners and wine producers in England, France, Italy & South Africa).
Nigel became a Master Sommelier in 2005.
Before entering the wine trade, he was named ‘UK Young Wine Server of the Year’ and was also twice runner-up in the ‘UK Sommelier of the Year Competition’.
Nigel is regular judge for the Academy of Food & Wine Service UK based competitions, the Chaine des Rotisseurs and also the Decanter World Wine Awards.
Nigel has also worked during the harvest in wineries located in the Yarra Valley & Pipers River (Australia), Gevrey Chambertin (France) and East Sussex (England).
