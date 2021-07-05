DWWA Acting Regional Chair for Asia: Peter Csizmadia-Honigh

In this exceptional year Peter Csizmadia-Honigh will be standing in for the Regional Chair and assuming an Acting Regional Chair role for the 2021 competition

Peter Csizmadia-Honigh

Peter Csizmadia-Honigh is a wine writer based in Somerset, the UK and with a base in Hungary’s Somló wine region too. As the author of The Wines of India, a Concise Guide, the OIV award-winning title of The Press Publishing (www.thewinesofindia.com), he has been featured on BBC World News and in The Hindustan Times.

An English literature, economics and pedagogy graduate from the University of Budapest, Csizmadia-Honigh joined the UK wine trade in 2005 and worked as the education manager of the Institute of Masters of Wine until 2014.

He completed the WSET Diploma in London and became a certified Sherry educator in Jerez. In 2007 he set up Royal Somló Vineyards, crafting Juhfark wines for Michelin-star restaurants. Csizmadia-Honigh regularly reviews the wines of Bordeaux, Chianti, Germany and India, and writes for magazines in Hungary, India, the UK and USA. He was the recipient of the 2014 Geoffrey Roberts Award.

