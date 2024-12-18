DWWA judge profile: Ray O’Connor MW

Ray O'Connor MW is a judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Ray O’Connor MW

Ray O’Connor is an Irish Master of Wine based in the U.K.

He was Assistant Head Sommelier for Gordon Ramsay, Maze and spent 10 years as Wine Director for Naked Wines where he oversaw the sourcing and quality control program for all wines.

He consults to wineries and wine regions and lectures on wine quality and styles to people from novice to Master of Wine students. He is the U.K. Brand Ambassador for Vins de Provence and a non-executive director for ecoSIP.

He also makes wine in Spain and Italy.

Follow Ray on Instagram and check out his website here.

See more judges for the 2025 DWWA.