DWWA judge profile: Robert Mathias

Robert Mathias is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Robert Mathias

Robert Mathias works as a Wine Buyer at Bibendum PLB, London, where he is responsible for sourcing wine from France, Central and Eastern Europe and the Far East and managing the portfolio for both on-trade (Bibendum) and off-trade (Walker & Wodehouse, PLB).

Having worked in the wine industry since 2014, he has gained knowledge of the whole supply chain process thanks to several roles within Bibendum and Conviviality Plc.

In 2018, Robert became a Masters of Wine student. He joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.