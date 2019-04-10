DWWA judge profile: Roger Jones

Roger Jones is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Roger Jones

Roger Jones owns the Michelin-starred restaurant The Harrow at Little Bedwyn, and combines his kitchen duties with a love of wine. His rare talent of being both a wine critic and a Michelin-starred chef has seen him travel the globe over the last 5 years with frequent visits to New Zealand, South Africa and Australia promoting food & wine matching. He set up Restaurant Australia for Wine Australia’s Australia Day Tasting in the UK, has hosted events at both the New Zealand High Commission and South Africa High Commission.

He is the Wine Consultant to The Caterer Magazine as well as Contributing Editor for The-Buyer.net, Ambassador for the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships, sits on Germany Top 100 Wines, The Sommelier of The Year panel and founded The Mamba Riedel Decanter Awards 12 years ago.

Jones set up The Tri Nations Wine Challenges 4 years ago to promote the wines of South Africa, New Zealand and Australia, with guest wine nations such as California, Alsace and Greece now on board.

His charity work includes working with Ty Hafan, Velindre, NSPCC Wales, SCOPE, and this year is Patron for Lions & Wales Captain; Sam Warburton’s Testimonial Year.

Follow Roger on Twitter @Littlebedwyn

Roger Jones was first a judge at the DWWA in 2009.