DWWA judge profile: Ruben Desport

Ruben Desport is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Ruben Desport

Originating from Belgium, Ruben Desport’s first foray into wine began as an intern in Monaco with Ducasse Paris at the age of 19.

In 2010, he moved to London as commis sommelier at Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester.

Ruben then relocated to Paris in 2012, where he took on the role of sommelier in Le Jules Verne, the restaurant located on the Eiffel Tower. Over the next two years, he continued to build on his knowledge, and while still at Le Jules Verne, took the opportunity to assist in numerous Ducasse Paris establishments, including Aux Lyonnais, Benoit, and the fish restaurant Rech.

In 2014, Ruben then returned to The Dorchester and the London restaurant scene, as head sommelier for the newly refurbished The Grill at The Dorchester, where he worked to create an extensive 600-bin wine list. Following that, in August 2016, Ruben joined the team of Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester as assistant sommelier, at the behest of then Head Sommelier Christopher Bothwell.

Promoted to Head Sommelier of the restaurant within two years, Ruben now leads a team of 5. He excels in advising the best pairings from the 1,000-bin wine list.

He is also involved in consultant winemaking and sales for third parties.

Follow Ruben on Twitter: @Rubanski