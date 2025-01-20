Decanter World Wine Awards Senior Judges

In regions with multiple panels, Senior Judges lead individual tasting panels, ensuring rigorous evaluation and alignment with Decanter’s standards. They provide vital leadership and consistency to support the Regional Chairs.

See the 2025 Co-Chairs and Regional Chairs | See the 2025 Panel Judges

The 2025 Senior Judges
Back to our homepage for DWWA Judges
See the 2025 Co-Chairs and Regional Chairs | See the 2025 Panel Judges