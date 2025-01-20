Ágnes Csiba Herczeg (Dr.)
Award-winning expert in wine market strategy expert and the leading wine strategist at SPAR Hungary. Based in Hungary.
Award-winning sommelier, consulting and advising for the wine trade. Based in Spain.
Sommelier, owner, and manager of Aldo’s Vinoteca Restoran, Casa Cruz Restaurante Bar, and Bebop Jazz Club, as well as a wine writer. Based in Argentina
International wine writer, sommelier and the co-founder of vinomanos.com, the first Argentine wine app. Based in Argentina.
First female master of wine in Spain, accomplished winemaker, sustainability advocate, and global consultant. Based in Spain
Former sommelier & wine buyer, currently a business development manager at Jascots Wine Merchants. Based in the UK.
Global wine judge, WSET and Bordeaux educator for media, trade & consumers. Based in Singapore.
Buying director for boutique importer of Italian wines, Bat and Bottle. Based in the UK.
Award-winning experienced writer and Decanter contributor. Author of Wines of the Loire Valley. Based in the UK
Director of education at the Oregon Wine Board and owner of a wine consultancy business, Constant Crush Advisors. Based in the US.
International wine & wine retail consultant with years of experience as a buyer for major UK retailers. Based in the UK.
Former chair of the IMW and associate editor of South Africa's most comprehensive & oldest wine guide, Platter's. Based in South Africa.
Loire Valley specialist, currently serving as the managing director at Charles Sydney Wines Ltd. Based in the UK.
Award-winning wine and sake buyer, expert in non-alcoholic drinks, Based in the UK.
Independent wine consultant, specialised in organic wines from all French regions. Based in the UK.
Group head of beverage for restaurant & hotel group, D&D London; specializing in Spanish Wines. Based in the UK.
Division vice president- international brand ambassador for Jackson Family Wines. Based in the UK.
Wine consultant and works on a Spanish wine project with South African winemaker partner Bruce Jack. Based in the UK.
Award-winning sommelier and first Quebecois master sommelier. Based in Canada.
Canadian master of wine, educator, and sales ambassador. Based in Canada.
Renowned sommelier and ground-breaking fine wine entrepreneur. Based in South Africa.
Experienced wine critic, writer and journalist, editor-in-chief of Vino & Fino magazine. Based in Serbia.
Renowned wine consultant with four decades of wine trade experience. Based in the UK.
Writer, communicator, judge, and consultant with a focus on Italy and South Africa. Based in the UK.
Master of Wine and Alliance Wine Brand Manager specialising in Spain, Portugal and South Africa. Based in the UK.
Ex-sommelier and avid wine geek. Based in the UK.
Importer and distributor of wine and an MW for 35 years. Based in the UK.
Former executive head sommelier at The Social Company, now the UK manager for Wine Source. Based in the UK.
Master sommelier, wine consultant for the oldest wine importing company of the Netherlands. Based in the Netherlands.
Experienced brand manager and buyer, specialising in Greek wine. Based in the UK.
Head of sales for one of the most prestigious UK wine suppliers, with over 15 years of experience in the wine industry. Based in the UK.
Managing Partner of the company which he co-founded, Touchstone Wines, a sales and marketing firm working with foreign wineries.
Wine buyer at The Wine Society, sourcing from Rhône, Southern and regional French wines and Germany. Based in the UK.
Experienced, commercial and widely travelled wine professional. Based in the UK.
Acknowledged wine trade professional now working across the industry in a consulting role. Based in the UK.
Experienced wine buyer and educator helping to develop the South American wine industry. Based in Brazil.
The world’s leading authority on the wines of India. Based in the UK.
Leading figure in Slovenian wine industry, eductor & owner of Belvin Wine School . Based in Slovenia.
Master of Wine and Wine Buyer specialising in Bordeaux, Burgundy and the Rhone. Based in the UK.
Over 35 years plus working in a wide range of roles within the wine world. Based in Italy.
Buyer at The Wine Society, responsible for Champagne, Australia, New Zealand, North America & Sparkling wines. Based in the UK.
Renowned wine writer specializing in New Europe wines. Based in Croatia.
Hungary's first and only master sommelier, currently the wine director at Culinaris wholesale. Based in Hungary.
Champagne specialist for 25 years. Based in the UK.
Master of wine and international director of wine and spirits at Christie’s, a renowned British auction house. Based in the UK.
Wine educator and owner of TomFDrinks. Based in the UK.
Champagne correspondent, Decanter Magazine and specialist on the world's sparkling wines. Based in the UK.
Former sommelier, now the learning and development manager at Conrad St James Hotel. Based in the UK.