DWWA judge profile: Laurent Richet MS

Laurent Richet MS is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)



Laurent Richet MS

Laurent Richet MS was born in the Loire Valley and attended Saumur’s catering college, where he graduated as a sommelier. He headed south shortly after to work for some of the finest establishments on the Côte d’Azur, including La Reserve de Beaulieu, in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, and Hotel de Paris in Monaco.

Richet then moved to the UK to continue his profession at the Celtic Manor Resort in South Wales, before heading to Florida to work with Virginia Philip MS, and take the Court of Master Sommeliers introductory course. Returning to the UK, Richet joined Hotel TerraVina in the New Forest.

In 2010 he won the Gastronomy Team of the Year competition, in addition to passing his Master Sommelier examinations and gaining the Crew Cup. He recently gained his Sake Sommelier qualification, while working at Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham where he is Head Sommelier.

Laurent Richet MS was first a DWWA judge in 2013.

Follow Laurent on Twitter @RichetBlou

See more judges for the 2023 DWWA.