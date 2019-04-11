DWWA judge profile: Igor Luković

Igor Luković is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Igor Luković

Igor Luković is a wine critic, writer, journalist and a certified sommelier from Serbia, who has worked in the wine business since 2003.

He is Editor in Chief at “Vino & Fino” magazine and associate of many other wine media. He is one of the founders of the Wine Identity initiative, which manages wine events in Serbia and the surrounding countries. For many years, he has been President of the Sommelier Association of Vojvodina and CEO of the Serbian Sommelier Association.

Igor is actively engaged in wine education, trainings, consulting and event management, and has a vast experience as a wine judge at many respectable international competitions.

He started in the wine industry as owner and Editor of “Gurman” and “Gastro Svet” magazines, and later he became General Manager of “Vinodrom”, company for importing and distribution of wine.

He joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.