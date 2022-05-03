DWWA judge profile: Annette Scarfe MW

Annette Scarfe MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Annette Scarfe MW

Annette Scarfe MW was awarded the prestigious Master of Wine (MW) title in 2012, winning the Noval Award for her dissertation on Ribera del Duero.

Annette is a wine consultant for global wine and luxury goods companies, generic and trade bodies and restaurants. She is well known as judge of two of Asia’s premier sommelier competitions (Sopexa Asia Best Sommelier in French Wines, Singapore National Sommelier Competition).

Annette is a WSET and Bordeaux educator and runs tastings and masterclasses for media, trade and consumers internationally.

Additionally, Annette judges extensively at wine competitions across 4 continents and also works closely with importers and distributors in Singapore where she is based.

Scarfe was first a DWWA judge in 2009 and was also a judge for the Decanter Asia Wine Awards.