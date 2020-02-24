DWWA judge profile: Andrew Shaw

Andrew Shaw is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Andrew Shaw

Andrew Shaw started his wine career as a teenager in a vineyard in Somerset, completed his university dissertation on the UK wine market and has been in the industry ever since.

His early industry experience started in Avery’s of Bristol, Oddbins and Amphora Design before turning his hand to winemaking in both New Zealand and Burgundy.

In 2002, he co-founded the award-winning independent wine merchant Stone, Vine & Sun, before joining the wine buying team at Waitrose in 2007 and becoming Buying Manager of Waitrose’s wine department in July 2010.

In October 2012, Shaw moved to Bibendum as Buying Director looking after arguably the most diverse and exciting global wine range available in the U.K. marketplace.

Andrew has been a DWWA judge since 2006, focussing predominantly on his core areas of expertise – Rhône, Southern France, New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and England.