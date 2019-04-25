DWWA judge profile: Jean Wareing MW

Jean Wareing MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Jean Wareing MW

Jean’s wine trade career was inspired by a trip to Burgundy and Champagne whilst studying Geography at the University of London. After graduating, she worked with Jasper Morris MW at Morris and Verdin for several years, which is when she started studying for the MW.

Moving to Phipps PR, Jean managed the Wines of Germany account, before, in late 2001 making the move north to Manchester and starting her career with Boutinot.

Over the years Jean has worked on all areas of their portfolio, but has been buyer for Spain, Portugal, Germany, Austria and Greece for the past 7 years. Spain is by far the largest part of her portfolio and involves frequent visits to agency partners and developing the Boutinot own production Spanish portfolio.

Jean passed the MW in 2005 with a thesis on ‘Precision Viticulture’.