DWWA judge profile: Anne Burchett

Anne Burchett is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Anne Burchett

Anne Burchett is a wine marketing and communications specialist, a writer and a lecturer on the business of wine. She has worked in the wine business for over thirty years.

Her latest role before setting up her own business was MD of Sopexa UK, an agency for international marketing, promotions, press and public relations specialising in food and wine.

Anne has also held a number of general management, sales and marketing positions for various French wine producers, namely, Chantovent, Skalli, Vinival, Grands Chais de France and Castel UK, and for Waverley Vintners.

Anne joins Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2022.