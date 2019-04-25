DWWA judge profile: Agustin Trapero

Agustin Trapero is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Agustin Trapero comes from El Tiemblo, Spain and grew up with his grandfather’s homemade Garnacha wine, but it wasn’t until he came to the UK in 2001 and started working in restaurants that Agustin decided to embark on a career in wine. He worked his way up in various London restaurants and Oxford hotels, ending up at the five-star Macdonald Randolph Hotel, where he spent six years.

In 2008 he won the competition about Californian wines organised by The Academy Food & Wine in the UK, and following that he came top in their New Zealand Winegrowers competition. Agustin has spent time with winemakers in Burgundy (Domaine Mongeard-Mugneret) Ribera del Duero (Bodegas Laveguilla) and Chianti Classico (Fattoria Le Corti Principe Corsini).

After completing a stint in 2011 at Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck, Agustin joined Launceston Place in June of the same year as Head Sommelier. In 2012, Agustin finished a placement at the world famous restaurant and three Michelin-starred El Celler de Can Roca in Girona. In the same year, he achieved the WSET Diploma and he is currently preparing for the Master Sommelier qualification.

Agustin is involved in various projects as a wine specialist and consultant for restaurants and hotels. He is Head-Sommelier at D&D London, and runs his own wine academy, AT Educators.