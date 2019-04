Vincenzo Arnese is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Vincenzo Arnese

Vincenzo Arnese is currently Assistant Head Sommelier & Wine Buyer at the famous ‘Dinner by Heston Blumenthal’, inside the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park.

Over his career, he has worked in restaurants in Switzerland, Italy and Australia.

He has graduated with his WSET Diploma and was winner of the Bellavita/UKSA ‘Best Sommelier UK’ in 2015.