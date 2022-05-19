DWWA judge profile: Andrea Eby

Andrea Eby is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Andrea Eby

Andrea Eby is an instructor with the Wine Scholars Guild, specialising in the wines of Italy and holds the title of Italian Wine Ambassador through the Vinitaly International Academy.

She graduated from the University of Manitoba’s Faculty of Education, with a Post Baccalaureate Diploma in Special Education. After working in the public school system, she found herself drawn to the world of wine. Andrea earned the Diploma in Wine and Spirits (with Distinction) in 2017 and was awarded the Prowein Scholarship in recognition of her academic achievements.

Nowadays, Andrea is a Stage 2 Masters of Wine student with over a decade of wine world experience; as a wine buyer, in retail sales, and as a drinks educator at one of Canada’s top wine stores. In 2020 she founded Vinsanity Consulting and Vinsanity School of Wine in Winnipeg, Canada.

She is also an instructor for WSET and an assessor for their Educator Training Programme. She is a sommelier instructor with the Canadian Association of Professional Sommeliers (CAPS/ACSP) and a member of the CAPS National Education Committee.

Andrea has judged at the International Wine & Spirits Competition, International Wine Challenge and Vinitaly 5 Star Wines. She joins the Decanter World Wine Awards for the first time in 2022.