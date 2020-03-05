DWWA judge profile: Bree Stock MW

Bree Stock is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Bree Stock MW

Bree is Australian-born with nearly two decades of international experience in the wine industry in Canada, the US and Australia. Her wine career began in Canada with sommelier and buying roles in Vancouver and Nova Scotia. In Australia, she has held key account sales and brand management positions with Australia’s family owned DeBortoli Wines and was director of sales and buying with The Spanish Acquisition, a premium Spanish and Portuguese wine importer.

A certified WSET educator since 2008 and Master of Wine since 2016, she lectures across all levels of the WSET certification and produces wine education programs for both trade organizations and consumers in Canada, the US and Australia. Extensive travels through the wine regions of the Mediterranean, Central and Eastern Europe, the US, South Africa, and Australia have informed her market presentations and writings for wine publications Alquimie, Hardie Grant and Gourmet Traveller Wine, as have consulting vintage positions in Australia, Austria, Georgia, Portugal and Oregon.

She currently resides in Oregon’s Willamette Valley where she is director of education at the Oregon Wine Board and owns a wine business, Craft Wine Co., and consulting company, Constant Crush Advisors, with her winemaker husband.