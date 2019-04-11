DWWA judge profile: Eduardo Milan

Eduardo Milan is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Eduardo Milan

Having achieved his sommelier degree and studied various WSET levels, Eduardo Milan started his wine career as a member of the tasting team of ADEGA Magazine, becoming its Wine Editor in 2011, a position he still occupies.

He is a member of the tasting team of Patricio Tapia’s Descorchados Guide, in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Brazil (where he also coordinates the tastings and does the editorial production of the publication).

Also, he coordinated all the editions of ADEGA Vinhos do Brasil Guide, which was published for the first time in 2011.

Eduardo regularly lectures about wine and has judged several Brazilian and UK wine awards. He is a member of FIJEV (Fédération Internationale des Journalistes et Écrivains du Vin et des Spiritueux) and IFWTWA (International Food Wine & Travel Writers Association).

Eduardo joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.