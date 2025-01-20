Meet our Decanter World Wine Awards judges:
Top wine experts at the world's leading wine competition
With unparalleled regional expertise, these judges ensure a fair and rigorous evaluation process, assessing wines with a consumer-centric approach. Panels are thoughtfully designed to balance diverse industry perspectives, bringing together the expertise of sommeliers and wine writers, as well as buyers for supermarkets and specialist retailers, to deliver well-rounded results.
DWWA Co-Chairs
Co-Chairs are the top leaders and final arbiters of the DWWA judging process, ensuring fairness and consistency...
DWWA Regional Chairs
Regional Chairs bring their deep knowledge and regional expertise of specific wine regions to lead & mentor their panels...
DWWA Senior Judges
In regions with multiple panels, Senior Judges lead individual tasting panels, ensuring rigorous evaluation and alignment with Decanter’s standards...
DWWA Panel Judges
Panel Judges are integral to the assessment of wines; tasting all wines assigned to their panel and bringing regional expertise and diverse industry perspective to the discussions...
