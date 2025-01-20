Meet our Decanter World Wine Awards judges:

Top wine experts at the world's leading wine competition At Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), we bring together around 250 of the world’s most esteemed wine experts, including renowned critics, journalists, award-winning sommeliers, and wine buyers.



With unparalleled regional expertise, these judges ensure a fair and rigorous evaluation process, assessing wines with a consumer-centric approach. Panels are thoughtfully designed to balance diverse industry perspectives, bringing together the expertise of sommeliers and wine writers, as well as buyers for supermarkets and specialist retailers, to deliver well-rounded results.