DWWA judge profile: Bruno Besa

Bruno Besa is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2017

Bruno Besa

A native of Friuli in Italy, Bruno Besa is co-founder of Astrum Wines. Arriving in London in 1986, Besa worked almost 20 years in hotels and restaurants before going into business himself. He founded Astrum Wine Cellars in 2001 with long term friends and former colleagues Max Folli and Stefano Benato from Stafano Cavallini Restaurant at the Halkin hotel in Belgravia.

Bruno is currently managing director of the company, representing around 50 wineries and distilleries from Italy and Central Europe.

Besa was first a DWWA judge in 2007.