DWWA judge profile: Sarah Knowles MW

Decanter Staff

Sarah Knowles MW is a judge at the 2022 at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Sarah Knowles MW

Sarah Knowles MW joined the UK wine trade after discovering a competitive love of blind tasting wine while reading Geography at Oxford University. Knowles qualified as a Master of Wine in 2015 also winning the Noval award for her dissertation.

Knowles is currently a buyer at The Wine Society, responsible for Champagne, Italy, USA, Canada sparkling wines and spirits.

Sarah Knowles MW judged at the DWWA in 2015.
