DWWA judge profile: Élyse Lambert MS

Élyse Lambert MS is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Élyse Lambert MS

Following hotel management training from the Quebec Tourism and Hotel Institute (1998) and a certificate of professional specialization in sommellerie from the École Hôtelière des Laurentides (1999), Élyse Lambert MS held several positions in renowned institutions in Quebec.

Her journey took her from Relais & Châteaux to Mouthwater and Auberge Hatley to the XO restaurant at the Hotel Le St-James in Montreal. Chef Sommelier at the restaurant Le Local in Old Montreal for 5 years, she worked for 2 years with the Maison Boulud sommellerie team at the Ritz-Carlton.

She now splits her time as a consultant sommelier and as a columnist for Radio-Canada and the Journal de Montréal.

Élyse has been successful in numerous sommelier competitions, including being awarded 3rd in the Canada’s Best Sommelier competition in 2006, 1st in the Best Sommelier of the Americas competition in 2009, Best Sommelier of Canada 2015 and 5th Best Sommelier of the World 2016.

She recently completed the Master Sommelier programme, becoming the 4th Canadian and the first Quebecer to become a Master Sommelier.

She joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.