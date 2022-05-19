DWWA judge profile: Federico Moccia

Federico Moccia is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Federico Moccia

Federico Moccia hails from Brescia in Northern Italy, a city nestled between the hills of Franciacorta and the picturesque lakes of Garda. It was here that he first began his love affair with wine.

He followed his passion to London in through the doors of 67 Pall Mall, where he is now assistant head sommelier. He is an expert in Italian wines, specialising in the areas of Franciacorta, Barolo, Montalcino and Bolgheri. He runs detailed masterclasses exploring the Italian terroir.

He is a contributing writer to Decanter.