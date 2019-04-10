DWWA judge profile: Alejandro Iglesias

Alejandro Iglesias is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Alejandro Iglesias

Alejandro Iglesias was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to a family where gastronomy and wine always occupied leading roles.

In 2004, he changed his career as a Financial Adviser to begin his studies at the Argentine School of Sommeliers. Since then, he has worked as a wine writer for several Argentine and international media publications, as well as being a Decanter contributor.

As a wine educator, he teaches classes in Argentina, Uruguay, Panama and Costa Rica. Since 2010 he has been the Executive Sommeleir at Bonvivir, the largest wine club in Argentina and in 2013 he launched Vinomanos.com, the first Argentine wine app.

As a member of the Argentine Sommeliers Association (AAS), he participated in the organising committee of the Best Sommelier Competition in Mendoza, Argentina.

Follow Alejandro on Twitter: @AleIglesiasWine