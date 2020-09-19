DWWA judge profile: Christine Parkinson

Christine Parkinson is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2020.

Christine Parkinson

Christine Parkinson started her career in the kitchen, moving into management after three years as Head Chef. Eventually she followed her passion for wine, and in 2001 created the first wine list for Hakkasan. She is now Group Head of Wine with restaurants worldwide including the Michelin-starred Hakkasan and Yauatcha, as well as Sake No Hana, Herringbone and Ling Ling.

Parkinson has been called “one of the most creative wine buyers in the UK” by Jancis Robinson, and has won awards including ‘Taste On-Trade Influencer’, ‘Imbibe Restaurant Personality of the Year, and ‘IWC Sake Contributor of the year’. Her wine lists have also won many awards, including ‘World of Fine Wine’, ‘Wine Spectator’ and ‘Imbibe / Louis Roederer Wine List of the Year ‘ and in 2016 she led Hakkasan Group to the WSET Educator of the Year global award.