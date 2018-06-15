DWWA judge profile: Rebecca Palmer

Rebecca Palmer is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Rebecca Palmer

Rebecca Palmer is associate director and buyer for Corney & Barrow Ltd based in London, Hong Kong and Singapore.

As head of commercial buying, she is responsible for the core portfolio of Corney & Barrow’s merchanting business, heading up a team that covers all world regions except Bordeaux.

Prior to working for Corney & Barrow, Palmer was a buyer at Direct Wines (Laithwaites), specialising in France and South America. A modern languages graduate, she has over 20 years’ experience in the wine trade.