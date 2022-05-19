DWWA judge profile: Matthew Forster MW

Matthew Forster MW is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Matthew Forster MW is an independent wine consultant and education specialist.

He started his wine career with Berry Bros. & Rudd where he lectured as a wine school tutor. After writing content for jancisrobinson.com and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), he joined WSET full-time in 2014, leading the team responsible for the design and award of WSET qualifications in wines, spirits and sake globally.

He became a Master of Wine in 2016, having been awarded the IMW Lallemand Scholarship and the AXA Millésimes Noval Award for his research paper on vintage madeira.

Having lived and worked in Madrid, Lisbon and São Paulo, Matthew is particularly interested in the food and wine culture of Spain, Portugal and South America and uses every opportunity to travel to these regions.