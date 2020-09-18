DWWA judge profile: Alexandre Freguin

Alexandre Freguin is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2020.

Alexandre Freguin

Alexandre Freguin began his career as an apprentice at Michelin-starred Restaurant Pierre Reboul, Aix-en-Provence (2009-11).

He has since gained experience in many prestigious establishments in France and the UK, including Les Loge in Lyon, L’Enclume in Cartmel, Hôtel Casadelmar in Porto-Vecchio and Restaurant Jean Sulpice in Val Thorens.

He has also been training to qualify as an Advanced Court Master Sommelier.

Alexandre accepted his current role of Head Sommelier at Moor Hall in Lancashire in May 2016. Since joining, he was placed 2nd in the finals of the UK Young Sommelier of the Year 2018, and won the Taittinger Sommelier of the Year 2018 in July 2018, having been a semi-finalist in 2017.

Alexandre joined the DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.