DWWA judge profile: Igor Sotric

Igor Sotric is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)





Igor Sotric began his career in the wine industry 19 years ago, moving to the UK after graduating with a degree in microbiology. Qualified to WSET diploma level, he is Head Sommelier and Wine Buyer at China Tang at the Dorchester, and has prior experience with Asian restaurants, including Cocoon and the St Martins Lane Hotel.

Sotric also acts as consultant to several restaurants, and since 2009 he has been making his own Chardonnay in Goriska Brda, Slovenia, with his friend Marijan Simcic.

Igor Sotric was first a judge at the DWWA in 2009.