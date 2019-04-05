DWWA judge profile: Heather Dougherty

Heather Dougherty is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Heather Dougherty is an experienced and skilled wine communicator who found her true calling after a 10-year stint in the travel business.

A committed Francophile (except in matters of rugby), she is never happier than when exploring the classic (and less well-known) regions of France. Champagne and sparkling wines are a continuing passion and she is the current UK Champagne Ambassador as well as a certified educator for both the Rhône and Rioja. She is a past Chairman of the Association of Wine Educators, member of the Circle of Wine Writers and an experienced wine judge.

Follow Heather on Twitter @wineandwords