DWWA judge profile: Rostislav Petrov

Rostislav Petrov is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Rostislav Petrov

Rostislav Petrov started his journey in the world of fine wine over 10 years ago. From the shop floor of Harrods wine and spirits department to working with some of the best fine wine merchants in UK, he has gained a wealth of experience in the industry.

Back in Russia, he did an agriculture degree with an accent on viticulture. Shortly after moving to the UK, he won a scholarship to study the WSET Advance Level and enrolled the Diploma shortly thereafter.

Rostislav’s current role is Buyer at Clos&Cru, where he is responsible for increasing and developing the company’s wine selection.

For the last couple of years, he has also been working on a project to create a ground-breaking media-led ecommerce platform, which aims to be the new fine wine experience for all.

He joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.