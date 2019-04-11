DWWA judge profile: Christine Marsiglio

Christine Marsiglio is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Christine Marsiglio

Originally from Canada, Christine Marsiglio currently resides in London. Whilst not teaching at WSET School London as a Programme Manager, Christine is working on her Master of Wine Research Project.

She also holds a BSc in Chemistry and Biology from the University of Alberta, an MSc in Oenology and Viticulture from Ecole Supérieure d’Agriculture in Angers, France, and the WSET Diploma.

She was awarded the Jameson Derouet and the Freixenet Scholarships for her outstanding achievement in the WSET Diploma and was awarded the Family of XII Scholarship during her MW studies.

Outside of the wine world, Christine has two small children, enjoys long distance running, cooking, and travelling.

She joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.